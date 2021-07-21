Mamata Banerjee calls for opposition unity to defeat BJP; Cong, NCP, RJD, DMK leaders attend TMC' Martyrs' Day event in Delhi

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday gave a clarion call to all the opposition political parties to unite against the alleged atrocities of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Stating that she will be just a worker of the front, Mamata said that setting aside personal gains the opposition parties should unite for the sake of democracy.

Urging NCP chief Sharad Pawar and INC’s P Chidambaram to call for a meeting, the TMC supremo said that the new front should be built at the earliest.

“I will be in Delhi during the last week of July and if anyone calls for a meeting then we can sit and chalk. Building of the front should not get delayed, as not ahead of the vote but preparations should be taken from now. In November, I am planning a rally with all the parties in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground,” said Mamata while observing TMC’s martyr’s day.

Taking a potshot against the BJP-led Central government, Mamata said that through Pegasus spyware, the BJP government is trying to make India a surveillance country instead of Democratic country.

“Pegasus is ferocious and dangerous and BJP is trying to interfere in the privacy of people. No one should ever spare them, TMC workers should protest everyday for at least 30 minutes to protest against this cyber scam. The opposition parties should also take action as no one got ever spared for doing scam,” said the TMC supremo while showing her mobile where she had put a plaster to protest against the spyware scam.