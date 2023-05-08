Mamata Banerjee bans 'The Kerala Story' in West Bengal, asks Chief Secretary to remove it from theatres running it

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday banned the controversial 'The Kerala Story' movie in the state.

Mamata directs CS to remove 'The Kerala Story' from screens running it

While directing the Chief Secretary for removing the movie from screens running it, CM Banerjee said: “This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, to maintain peace in the state..."

Speaking about the movie released last weekend, Mamata Banerjee said: "First they came with Kashmir Files, now it’s Kerala Story and then they are planning for Bengal files. Why the BJP is trying to create communal problem? Kerela Story is an attempt to defame Kerala with distorted facts."

'The Kerala Story' is a 'distorted story': Mamata Banerjee

"What is 'The Kashmir Files'? it is to humiliate one section. What is 'The Kerala Story'?... It is a distorted story," the West Bengal CM said.

Mamata Banerjee is the second non-BJP CM to have banned the movie in her state. Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had issued similar orders regarding the movie.