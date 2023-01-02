Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Bombay HC dismisses discharge plea filed by Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit |

The Bombay High Court dismissed a discharge plea filed by Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

HC division bench has observed that Lt Col Purohit was not discharging duty as an officer of the Indian army while he was attending meetings of Abhinav Bharat Group, as alleged by the NIA.

This is a breaking story, more deauls are awaited.