Maldives vs Lakshadweep Row: EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Nishant Pitti Reacts After X User Flags Chinese Board Of Directors At MakeMyTrip

EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Nishant Pitti | X

New Delhi, January 8: Amid the ongoing Maldives vs Lakshadweep controversy, an X user on Monday, January 8 pointed out that online travel company MakeMyTrip have Chinese board of directors, hence, it won't suspend operations in Maldives. Travel company EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti also reacted to the reports of MakeMyTrip having Chinese board of directors.

"So the company @makemytrip will never suspend their operations for #Maldives because they have CHINESE board of directors! We have to see where it’s loyalty lies to Indian Pride or the Chinese Stooges (sic)," read a post from an X account, which called on people to choose EaseMyTrip over MakeMyTrip. "Got it," wrote Nishant Pitti while quoting the post.

EaseMyTrip Suspends Bookings For Maldives

Established in 2008, EaseMyTrip has announced it won't take bookings for Maldives. "Every year, 3 lakh tourists from our nation travel to the Maldives, however now they will be unable to use this feature on EaseMy Trip. We have put five new packages online on EaseMy Trip to publicise Lakshdeep and are proposing that other airlines offer direct service to Lakshdeep from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore," co-founder Prashant Pitti said.

This step was taken in response to derogatory remarks made by now-suspended ministers against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stemming from his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

MakeMyTrip Launches 'Beaches of India' Campaign

MakeMyTrip on Monday, January 8, launched 'Beaches of India' campaign after witnessing more than a 3,400 per cent jump in searches related to Lakshadweep. “This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore country’s stunning beaches. Keep watching this space!" the company said on X.