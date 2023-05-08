Malappuram boat accident: Police take boat owner Nassar into custody from Kozhikode

Following the tragic boat accident in Kerala's Malappuram district that claimed at least 22 lives, the police have taken the boat owner, Nassar, into custody from Kozhikode.

On the evening of May 7, tragedy struck when a tourist boat capsized at Thooval Theeram, Ottumpuram in Malappuram which has claimed 22 lives so far. However, certain reports have claimed that the death toll is 21.

The exact number of passengers onboard is yet to be determined, but locals and survivors claim that at least 35 persons, including families with children, were on the boat. The capacity of the boat has also not been determined yet, stated a report in Manorama.

Nassar, the owner of the boat involved in the Malappuram accident, was absconding. However, the police had taken his brother and a neighbor into custody in Kochi.

Police had reported seizing Nassar's mobile phone and vehicle from the individuals in custody. A case has been registered, and Nassar has been charged with culpable homicide. Neighbors had stated that Nassar's family members had secluded themselves inside their residence.