Malappuram Tragedy: Indian Navy sends helicopter to assist search and rescue operation of capsized boat (WATCH)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
The Indian Navy sent helicopter Chetak to assist in the search and rescue operation following the boat accident in Malappuram, Kerala. On Sunday, a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast costing the lives of nearly 22 people so far.

Kerala Minister K Rajan was quoted in a media report on Monday as saying that 22 people have died so far in boat capsize incident.

"The Chief Minister will arrive around 9.30 am at Thiroorangadi in Malappuram district of Kerala. The CM himself had given direct instructions. 37 people have been identified. 22 people died. 10 people have been identified in different hospitals. Five people were confirmed to have swum in. A total of 37 people were identified," K Rajan told news agency ANI.

Kerala: 22, including children, killed in Malappuram tragedy; rescue operations underway
