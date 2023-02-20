Major twist in Nikki Yadav Case! Accused Sahil's father was jailed for murder 25 yrs ago

Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Accused Sahil's father is criminal; jailed for murder 25 yrs ago |

In a shocking twist to the ongoing investigation of Nikki Yadav's murder case, police found out that accused Sahil Gehlot's father Virendra was already a murderer.

Virendra was convicted in a murder case 25 years ago. The trial had lasted for several years and Singh was eventually convicted by a court, sources said. However, he later appealed against the conviction and was acquitted by the high court.

The murder case against Virendra was registered in June 1997 and pertained to a feud in the village. Police have sought more details about the case. He was arrested within days of the murder being reported, sources said.

Virendra held with 4 others for conspiracy of killing Nikki

Virendra was one of the five co-accused who were arrested by the Crime Branch on Saturday on charges of helping his son in the conspiracy.

Police produced the arrested 5 accused in Court last night. The court gave 2 days remand to all the accused. The police also questioned the priest of the Arya Samaj temple where Nikki was married.

"Apart from the main accused Sahil Gehlot, Delhi Police have arrested 5 people. His father has also been arrested on the charges of helping him in the conspiracy," Special CP Ravinder Yadav confirmed while speaking to ANI.

"Sahil's father Virender Singh has been arrested after police found that he knew that his son had allegedly murdered Nikki. He has been booked u/s 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. 4 others including friend, cousin and brother of accused Sahil Gehlot arrested," he added.

The police have also recovered the marriage certificates of Sahil and Nikki during the remand. Sahil's friend and cousin helped him hide Nikki's body in the fridge, said local news sources.

About Nikki Yadav's killing

A crime similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case was reported from the national capital after the Delhi police on Tuesday arrested Sahil Gehlot, a dhaba owner for allegedly murdering a girl and keeping her body in the fridge.

The victim identified as Nikki Yadav was choked to death by Gehlot in his car after which he took her body to his village near Uttam Nagar and kept it in a fridge at a dhaba that he owned.

Gehlot was immediately arrested by the police after discovering the girl's body in the freezer. According to initial probe, Nikki Yadav was killed after she objected to the accused’s marriage to another woman. The accused used a data cable to kill her and later stuffed her body into a freezer.

