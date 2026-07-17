Major Mishap Averted As Flat Ceiling Collapses Moments After Resident Leaves Bed At Noida's Gardenia Gateway Society

A major tragedy was narrowly averted at Gardenia Gateway Society in Noida's Sector 75 on Thursday after a large portion of the ceiling suddenly collapsed inside a residential flat. The incident has reignited concerns over the structural integrity of the housing complex, with residents demanding an immediate safety audit of all towers.

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The incident occurred in Flat No. 1814 of Tower C-2, located in Plot No. 9 of the society. According to residents, a substantial section of the ceiling slab crashed onto the floor moments after the occupant had got out of bed to drink water. Had the resident remained in the same spot, the collapse could have resulted in serious injuries or even proved fatal.

The incident triggered panic among residents, who rushed to the flat after hearing about the collapse. Many expressed concern that the mishap was not an isolated case but another reminder of the alleged construction deficiencies that have plagued the society for years.

Residents claimed that Gardenia Gateway has long been facing structural issues, including cracks in walls, falling plaster, damaged balconies and persistent seepage across several towers. They alleged that despite repeated complaints, the builder has carried out only superficial repairs without addressing the underlying construction defects.

Following Thursday's incident, residents urged the Noida Authority and other concerned officials to conduct an immediate structural safety audit of the entire housing complex. They demanded that experts inspect all towers and rectify any deficiencies on priority to prevent a more serious accident in the future.

No official response has yet been issued by the builder or the concerned authorities. Meanwhile, the incident has heightened anxiety among residents, who say urgent intervention is needed to ensure the safety of those living in the society.