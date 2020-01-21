Major fire breaks out in seven-storey market complex in Surat; 60 fire engines rushed to spot

Surat: A major fire broke out in a seven-storey market complex in Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday morning, a fire official said. There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

The blaze erupted in Raghuveer Complex, a large textile market in Saroli area, and gutted several shops, he said. The fire brigade declared a 'brigade call' and deployed 60 fire tenders from across the city to douse the flames, the official said. The cause of the fire was not yet known.