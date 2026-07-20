'Maintain Peace, Exercise Restraint': Delhi Police Urges Calm As 'Chalo Sansad' Protest Turns Violent - VIDEO

Delhi Police on Monday appealed to protesters participating in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march to maintain peace and cooperate with security personnel, amid reports of clashes that left several protesters and police personnel injured.

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In a video message shared on X, Additional Commissioner of Police (PRO) Rajeev Ranjan urged demonstrators to exercise restraint and follow the directions issued by police officers deployed on duty.

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"Delhi Police appeals to all protestors to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in ensuring peace and public order. All participants are requested to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, refrain from indulging in any unlawful or violent activities and comply with the lawful directions issued by police officers/personnel deployed on duty," Ranjan said.

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He also cautioned the public against spreading or believing unverified information related to the protest.

"The public is advised not to believe or circulate rumours, misinformation or unverified content through any platform. Citizens are requested to rely only on authentic sources of information and extend their cooperation to Delhi Police in maintaining peace, harmony and public order," he added.

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The appeal came as tensions escalated during the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march, with reports indicating that clashes broke out between protesters and police personnel in central Delhi.

According to reports, police resorted to a lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse demonstrators after the situation turned volatile. ANI reported that several police personnel sustained injuries during the confrontation with protesters.

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Protest organisers, however, alleged that police used excessive force against peaceful demonstrators, claiming that several participants, including women and children, were injured in the crackdown. Delhi Police has not responded to these specific allegations.

Security was intensified across central Delhi in view of the march, with heavy police deployment and traffic restrictions imposed around key locations, including Parliament and Jantar Mantar, to maintain law and order.