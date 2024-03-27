'Mai Hi Dulha Hu Right': Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections, BJP Releases Ad Mocking Opposition Leaders; WATCH

As the country gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, the verbal attacks and counterattacks between political parties have intensified. Leading up to the upcoming elections, the ruling party at the center, BJP, released a video mocking opposition leaders. Many found this video hilarious, saying it truly depicts the infighting between leaders of the I.N.D.I. block.

Watch the video here.

BJP Campaign strategy

The video advertisement depicts the prominent figures of the opposition gathered for a meeting with a woman regarding marriage. Rahul Gandhi, a Congress MP, is seated in the center, giving an explanation about the family.

"Abki Baar 400 Par" is a political catchphrase coined by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the upcoming 2024 general election. The slogan sets the ambitious target of securing 400 out of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, symbolising the party’s electoral aspirations.

This slogan has been used previously by the BJP, albeit with modifications, in past elections, most notably during the 2019 general election. It has since become a rallying cry for the party’s supporters, representing its political ambitions.

The BJP has been actively organising political rallies across various states, featuring prominent national leaders such as Prime Minister Modi, Party President Nadda, and Amit Shah. This concerted effort aims to strengthen support and mobilise voters ahead of the election.