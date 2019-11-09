Mahatma's murderer would've been called a patriot: Tushar Gandhi lashes out at SC after Ayodhya Verdict

If Mahatma Gandhi's assassination case was retried by the Supreme Court today, the verdict would have had Nathuram Godse being labelled a "murderer but also a patriot." says the great-grandson of the Father of the Nation.

Responding to the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case, Tushar Gandhi said that the "SC Ayodhya verdict has to be accepted, abided by too. Even when one does not respect it".