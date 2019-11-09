Mahatma's murderer would've been called a patriot: Tushar Gandhi lashes out at SC after Ayodhya Verdict

If Mahatma Gandhi's assassination case was retried by the Supreme Court today, the verdict would have had Nathuram Godse being labelled a "murderer but also a patriot." says the great-grandson of the Father of the Nation.
Responding to the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case, Tushar Gandhi said that the "SC Ayodhya verdict has to be accepted, abided by too. Even when one does not respect it".
A new category, he said, had been admitted to the justice system today he said: ‘Crime of Belief’.
"Please all is not justice," he wrote, followed by a second Tweet that said, "Please all is politics".
Before the verdict, Gandhi had also appealed for people to “revert back to the real issues that plague our nation”.
The Supreme Court verdict today cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya. The unanimous verdict also directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5 -acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)