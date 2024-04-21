Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sanjay Raut Defends His 'Uddhav Can Be PM Candidate Of INDIA Bloc' Statement

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut | File

If India Alliance wins, who will become the Prime Minister? Leaders of opposition parties included in the opposition coalition continue to give different statements on this question. However, a recent statement by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has intensified political heat in Maharashtra.

Raut sparked controversy by suggesting that Uddhav Thackeray could be the opposition's prime ministerial candidate. After Raut's statement, Maharashtra Congress leaders had a sharp reaction.

Now, once again defending his statement, Raut said, "It is not the fight for the PM's position. Congress is not understanding what we are trying to say. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of this nation and if he wants to become the PM, he is welcomed. However, there are many other faces as well like Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, and Mallikarjun Kharge, so taking anyone's name is a crime. If we take the name of our party leader, then what's wrong with it?..."

According to reports, Sanjay Raut suggested during a media address on Saturday that Uddhav Thackeray could potentially become the Prime Minister representing the opposition INDIA alliance.

Following Raut's statement, Nana Patole, the Maharashtra president of the Congress, criticised Raut, stating that his comments should not be taken seriously and should not be given much attention.

Patole took a swipe at the Rajya Sabha MP for changing his stance, stating that earlier he was okay with Rahul Gandhi's name for PM, but now he has suddenly changed his opinion.