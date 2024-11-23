 Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Step-By-Step Guidelines To Check Poll Results On ECI Website
With the results for Maharashtra and Jharkhand being eagerly anticipated by the nation, it is crucial to remain informed and accurate in order to stay updated in a timely. Let's explore the ways in which we can utilize the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
ECI

Vote tabulation is currently in progress for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, as well as bypolls in several states. In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance is facing off against the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and in Jharkhand, the JMM-led coalition is in competition with the NDA. Vote counting commenced at 8am this morning.

The Election Commission of India has a crucial role in supervising fair and free elections across the country. Following a closely fought election in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the citizens are eagerly anticipating the results. The Election Commission of India (ECI) offers real-time updates on its official website to ensure transparency and accessibility in the process. Here is a detailed procedure for checking the online results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections.

Guide for checking election results on ECI's website:

Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India: https://www.eci.gov.in/ or Get the ECI app.

As you reach the Home Page, tap on 'Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Election Results' option on the screen.

You will be directed to the 'General Election to Assembly Constituencies: Trends & Results November-2024' page.

Select the 'view details' option below the State you want to see information about example, choose either Maharashtra or Jharkhand

Utilize the search bar to find particular constituencies or candidates which will be available above the map of the state indicating various colours given to the political parties leading in those constituencies.

Voila! you will receive all the live updates on all the constituencies of the state along with leads by party, victories, and margins of votes can be seen by simply tapping on the constituency highlighted on the map

To ensure a smooth experience, install the Voter Helpline App from either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The application provides live updates on election outcomes and additional services for voters.

