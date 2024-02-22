Maharashtra: Community Policing Gets ₹1 Crore Fund

Eknath Shinde |

In order to bolster the community policing, to create deep trust for the police department among citizens and to ensure the peace initiatives run by the police at local levels continue without any hurdles, the state government has made provision of funds of Rs1 crore. Under the Community Policing scheme implemented by the police, the aim is to reduce the crime rate by creating awareness and religious harmony in the society.

"People of all religions, castes, tribes live in the state and it is important that there should be relations of brotherhood and friendship between them. During religious festivals, celebrations and processions, necessary care has to be taken so that tension and differences do not arise," said a police officer.

He added, "Similarly, to reduce the crime rate by involving the public, to create deep trust in the police in the minds of the people, and to create harmony between the people and the police, Mohalla Ekta Samiti, Peace Committee, Mohalla Panchayat, Tantamukt Samiti, Police Friends and other small local level activities are implemented at the local level."