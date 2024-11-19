Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shrirampur Constituency: Everything About Candidates, Parties, Vote Shares & More

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

The Maharashtra assembly is set to take place on November 20, and the counting of votes will be held on November 23, 2023. Shrirampur Assembly constituency, which is situated in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, is one of the 288 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the state. Shrirampur constituency is a part of the Shirdi Lok Sabha seat. It also includes Akole, Shirdi, Sangamner, Kopargaon, and Nevasa.

The Indian National Congress emerged victorious in this constituency in 2019. Shrirampur is located in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra State. In 2019, Kanade Lahu Natha from the Indian National Congress emerged victorious in the election, defeating Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble of the Shiv Sena by a margin of 18994 votes.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) emerged victorious in the Shirdi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, defeating Sadashiv Lokhande of Shiv Sena. This district has a track record of contested elections, marked by multiple changes in party control throughout the years. It is a constituency specifically designated for Scheduled Castes (SC).

History of Shrirampur Assembly constituency

Shrirampur Assembly constituency has been won by the INC and the party has won the election six times, whereas the NCP has won the election two times since 1978. In 1999 and 2004, the seat was won by the NCP. In 2009, 2014, and 2019, the INC won the seat. In 2009, the INC's Kamble Bhausahebmalhari won the election and became MLA from the seat. In 2014, Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble from the INC won the seat and received a total vote of 57,118. In 2019, Kanade Lahu Natha of the INC won the constituency and received a vote of 93,906.

2024 Maharashtra Election: Contestants Running in Shrirampur constituency

In the 2024 Maharashtra election, Hemant Bhujangrao Ogale of the INC is contesting from Shrirampur. Bhausaheb Kamble (Mahayuti) of SHS will be fighting from the seat, and Lahu Kanade of the NCP will be contesting against the INC's Hemant Bhujangrao Ogale and the SHS' Bhausaheb Kamble.