Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Bhosari Constituency: All About Candidates, Past Results, Winners & More

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

The Bhosari Assembly Constituency is one of the important constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Located in the Pimpri-Chinchwad region of Pune district, it is a rapidly growing area known for its industrial base and urban development. Bhosari is situated in the northern part of Pune district.

It is a segment of the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. Bhosari, which is one of the 288 assembly constituencies. Shirur Lok Sabha constituency also includes Junnar, Amnegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, and Hadapsar. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mahesh Landge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured his seat with 159,295 votes. An independent candidate, Vilas Lande, garnered 81,728 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe, who fought from the National Congress Party, emerged victorious from the Shirur Lok Sabha Seat by defeating Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with a total margin of 140951 votes.

Bhosari Assembly constituency |

History of Bhosari Assembly constituency

In the Bhosari Assembly constituency, Shiv Sena and Peasants & Workers Party have a stronghold. In 1978, Ghodke Kundlik Eknath from Peasants & Workers Party has won the election with a lead of 3,551 votes and defeated the Republican Party Of India, SK Kadam. In the 1980 assembly election, Indian National Congress (I) Bhosle Vinayak Yadav won the seat with a margin of 3,727 and defeated INC's (U) Narhire Kashinath. In 1985 and 1990, PWP emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, in 1985, 1999, and 2004, Shiv Sena won the constituency. Independent Party has won the seat in 2009 and 2014 against Shiv Sena. BJP's Mahesh (dada) Kisan Landge won the seat with a margin of 77,567 and defeated Lande Vilas Vithoba. In the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election, Mahesh Landge of the BJP will fight against NCP-SP's Ajit Damodar Gavhane.