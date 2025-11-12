 Maharashtra: 2 Men Stab Groom At Amravati Wedding, Flee Away On Bike; Dramatic Drone Video Of 2KM Chase Surfaces
Maharashtra: 2 Men Stab Groom At Amravati Wedding, Flee Away On Bike; Dramatic Drone Video Of 2KM Chase Surfaces

Dramatic drone footage capturing the attacker fleeing has surfaced on social media. According to reports, the cameraman, who was filming a wedding event with a drone, chased the attackers for two kilometers.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
A shocking incident has come to light from Badnera in Amravati. A groom was brutally attacked during his wedding ceremony. The groom sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

According to reports, chaos erupted on Tuesday night during a wedding ceremony at Sahil Lawn on Badnera Road. As the wedding of Sujal Samudre from Badnera was underway, two youths suddenly attacked the groom with a sharp knife.

After the attack, the groom Sujal was severely injured, and the bride fainted on the spot. When the groom’s father tried to catch the attackers, they allegedly attempted to assault him as well.

The injured groom was immediately rushed to RIMS Hospital for treatment. Upon receiving information, Badnera police reached the spot and began an investigation.

