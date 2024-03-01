Mahadev Online Book Is An Umbrella Syndicate, Says ED

The Enforcement Directorate made startling revelations through its X account on social media about the raids it conducted, and the investigation it is carrying out in the context of Mahadev online betting app.

During the investigation ED found that “Mahadev Online Book” is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new Users, create User IDs and laundering of money through a layered web of benami bank accounts.

ED also mentioned that recently it had conducted wide spread searches against the money laundering networks linked with Mahadev Online Book in Kolkata, Gurugram, Delhi, Indore, Mumbai & Raipur and retrieved cash of Rs 1.86 Crore, valuables worth Rs 1.78 crore. and has also frozen/identified proceeds of crime worth Rs 580.78 crore.

The searches also resulted in seizure of large amounts of incriminating evidence including digital data and identification of assets. Total attachment/freezing in the case stands at Rs 1,296.05 crore.