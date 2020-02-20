Maha Shivratri 2020: Why is Lord Shiva known as Adiyogi

Lord Shiva who appears in different avatars believed to be a warrior. Not only is he known for his anger, he is also the founder of the art of yoga.

Lord Shiva personifies the practice of yoga and has derived 84 lakh asanas from his movements. Also known as Nataraj, the lord of dance, his dance gestures also reflect in the his postures quite gracefully.

In CERN, Switzerland a 2-metre long Shiva performing his infamous dance Tandava stands which is quite a tourist destination now.

Beginning of yogic culture

In the yogic culture, Shiva is not only known as a God but also as the Adiyogi or the first Yogi. It is said that around 15,000 years ago he started performing an intense dance in the Himalayas, where the Lord resides. Lord Shiva's intense dance would range from dancing wildly to sitting still. Looking at his performance, the Sapta Rishis or the seven sages who watched him perform were astounded.