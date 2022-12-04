Maha-K’taka border row: CM Bommai gives brotherly advice to Maha ministers visiting Belgavi

e-Paper Get App
A day after issuing a stern warning that Maharashtra ministers would not be allowed into Belagavi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday mellowed down his rhetoric and adopted the tone of brotherly advice.

Shankar RajUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
K'taka CM Bommai | Photo: PTI
Mr. Bommai said, “In view of the current situation between the two states over the border dispute, it’s not advisable for Maharashtra ministers to visit.” He said, “It’s not appropriate for them to come when there is such a situation between the two states. We have already sent the message not to come. We will take the same action as the Government of Karnataka has taken when such attemptshave been made several times in the past.”

Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai are due to visit Belagavi on an invitation from Marathi groups to discuss the issues concerning the border city and villages. These groups are seeking merger with Maharashtra.

Mr. Patil and Mr. Desai are also keen on meeting the leaders of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which has been spearheading the movement to merge Belagavi with Maharashtra. On the request of the Belagavi Ambedkar Organisation, their visit on Dec 3 was postponed and both will arrive on Dec 6, on the death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar.

