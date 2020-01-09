Maha govt cancels appointment of technical experts on department committees

Mumbai: In yet another jolt to BJP, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has taken a decision to cancel appointments of non-government members as technical experts on various committees affiliated to the Department of Higher and Technical Education. These appointments were made by Devendra Fadnavis-led government between 2014 and 2019. The Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant took the decision today after the review of the department.

Samant has asked the department to launch the process for new appointments.

Samant's decision comes two days after the state government had cancelled the appointment of BJP legislator Prashant Thakur as the chairman of the City and Industrial Development Corporation. Further, the state Cabinet had approved the cancellation of appointments of over 300 technical directors in agriculture produce market committee at the tehsil level.

Earlier, the government had canceled the 400 appointments of non-government directors on 77 plus state undertakings. These appointments were made by the previous BJP-led government.

Further, Samant asked the department to launch a process for the demolition of illegal encroachments on the lands of universities and colleges across the state. He asked the department to use these lands for further expansion and other activities.

Samant has also directed the department to conduct the structural audit of colleges and hostels who are more than 30 years old. The Minister also asked the universities to submit the report on the vacant posts. He asked the universities to submit the annual report to the government and take all steps for the release of examination results on time.