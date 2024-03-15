Madras HC Allows PM Modi's Roadshow In Coimbatore With Conditions After TN Police Denied Permission

Representative image |

The Madras High Court on Friday gave nod for the roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore on March 18. Though the court put forth some conditions for the roadshow, it eventually allowed for the procession to take place. The BJP had knocked HC's doors after district police denied permission for the same, citing various reasons, including security risk.

Madras High Court Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed Coimbatore Police to permit a 4-km roadshow during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on 18th March, imposing certain conditions.

Roadshow part of PM's South push

The roadshow constitutes a segment of Prime Minister Modi's itinerary in South India preceding the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had requested authorisation for a 3.6-kilometre roadshow within the industrial-textile city.

As per reports, concerns regarding security threats, the communal past of Coimbatore, and the potential inconvenience for the general populace, particularly students, were among the reasons provided for refusing permission.

Police denied permission citing communal sensitivity

The climax of the Prime Minister's roadshow is supposed to occure at RS Puram, one of the sites where the 1998 serial blasts occurred. Additionally, due to Coimbatore's communal sensitivity, no political parties or groups are granted permission for roadshows.

Officials also highlighted that public examinations are slated for March 18 and 19, with numerous schools situated along the intended route of the roadshow.