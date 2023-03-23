Madhya Pradesh Police in Mumbai to seek custody of bookie Anil Jaisinghani in bootlegging case

Anil Jaisinghani | File

A team of Madhya Pradesh Police is in Mumbai to seek the custody of alleged bookie and hawala operator Anil Jaisinghani for questioning in connection with a 2020 bootlegging case of Dhamnod Police Station, Dhar district. Jaisinghani was arrested by the Mumbai police after dramatic 72 hours chase in several districts of Gujarat on Sunday for alleged blackmailing and extortion case filed by Maharashtra Dy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta. He is in police custody till March 27.

𝗝𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗣 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗺𝘂𝗴𝗴𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗵𝗼𝗹

According to the Madhya Pradesh Police team camping in Mumbai, Anil Jaisinghani (54) was booked for allegedly smuggling alcohol from Daman and Diu to Dhar district following the seizure of Rs 50 lakhs worth of liquor in August 2020. “The arrest of Indore residents Gaffar and Munir led the investigators to Anil Jaisinghani. He ran the alcohol smuggling racket using the network of bookies in Dhar, Dewas, Indore, Dhamond, Malwa and Nimar region,” said a senior MP Police official.

𝗝𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝘁 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘀

Anil Jaisinghani had used the same tactics of implicating Madhya Pradesh state excise officials in "fake'" cases to blackmail and pressurise the cops probing the inter- state traffcking of alcohol and evasion of excise duties. The bookie and hawala operator was notorious for filing fake cases against police, ED and other government officers investigating his criminal activities.

“Anil Jaisinghani had his hand in every criminal enterprise but surprisingly managed to evade arrest in over 17 criminal cases in five states. He fixed cricket matches and ran popular cricket betting sites, managed hawala funds, smuggled alcohol, filed fake cases of rapes and kidnapping against police, threatened and evicted properties to take forcibe possesion. The list is endless,” said an amused Mumbai Police officers at the growing request of several states police and central agencies seeking custody of Jaisinghani for questioning.

𝗚𝗼𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗺 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗼 𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗝𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗶

Goa and Assam also wants to question Anil Jaisinghani in fake rape cases filed to implicate business rivals. He is the pioneers of cricket betting and match fixing in India wanted by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 10,000 crore IPL spot-fixing and betting case registered in Gujarat.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh confirmed that a team of Madhya Pradesh Police was in Mumbai to seek custody of Jaisinghani.