Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE to declare Class 10 results on Saturday at 12 PM; visit mpbse.nic.in to check your results

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare Class 10 examination results on Saturday, July 4 at 12 PM.

According to reports, the mark sheets will be handed over to the students once the school reopens.

Hemant Sharma, MPBSE's director, said no student will be failed this year. However, students are advised to check the website for further details.

The Class 10 exams, which were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, had around 11.5 lakh students appearing for the same. While some examinations were cancelled due to the lockdown, students will be marked on the examinations they appeared for.

Meanwhile, the Class 12 results are expected to be declared in the third week of July.

Students can view their results on the official websites, mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check your results on the official site:

1. Visit one of the websites: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

2. Click on MP Board Result 2020 Class 10th.

3. Enter your roll number, and any other required details.

4. Once your result is displayed, it is advisable to download for future use.