Madame Tussauds who? Meet Gombe Mane, popular toymaker whose wax statue has internet stunned

Srinivas Murthy, a Karnataka businessman, made waves for installing a silicone statue of his late wife Madhavi at their new home.

Clad in a pink saree, jewellery, and gajra in hair, Madhavi’s statue left the guests at their housewarming speechless.

Murthi told The News Minute, he wanted to do something special in memory of his wife.

Madhavi died in a car crash three years ago, when she was travelling to Tirupati with their two daughters. While the girls sustained minor injuries, Madhavi died upon impact as a truck rammed into them.

Murthy decided to fulfil his wife's life-long dream to own a bungalow. The businessman approached over 25 architects, but their ideas did not interest him as he wanted something special for his wife. He then met an architect named Mahesh Rangannadavaru. The architect suggested him to install a life-like statue of Madhavi.

“Mahesh told me that Gombe Mane (a toymaker) had also done some work for Tontadarya Mutt in Gadag. I don’t regret it at all. This is the kind of gesture I was looking for. I placed the order about a year ago. I gave them several pictures of my wife. She looks so real,” Srinivas said.

Murthy said that everyone, including his friends and relatives who came for the housewarming party, was surprised and believed for a few seconds that it could actually be Madhavi.

Clearly this one gives London’s wax-statue honcho Madame Tussauds a run for their artistry.

According to the Gombe Mane website, it is an exclusive store for home interiors with culture and tradition artefacts.

The products range from gold, brass, bronze, iron, wood, stone powder, marble and metal to give exclusiveness.

The story went viral in no time. One Twitter user wrote, “This man is Srinivas Gupta, an industrialist sitting with a wax statue of his wife who passed away in an accident in 2017. Artist is the guy in the second picture from Chitrakala Parishad Bangalore. So much perfection. Madam Tussauds Museum what’s your excuse?”