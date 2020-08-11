Even death can't do us apart: Why a Karnataka businessman installed his dead wife's wax statue

In the memory of his beloved wife, a businessman in Karnataka's Koppal, Srinivas Murthy, constructed a bungalow. He invited guests for the housewarming party on August 8. However, they were left speechless when they saw Murthy's late wife Madhavi in the living room. Upon closer inspection, they noticed that it was her life-like statue made up of silicone. “I wanted to do something special in memory of my wife. She died three years ago in a car accident,” Srinivas Murthy told the News Minute.
Murthy's wife Madhavi was travelling to Tirupati along with their two daughters when she met with a fatal accident. His daughters suffered minor injuries.
Later, Murthy decided to fulfil his wife's life-long dream to own a bungalow. The businessman approached over 25 architects, but their ideas did not interest him as he wanted something special for his wife. He then met an architect named Mahesh Rangannadavaru. The architect suggested him to install a life-like statue of Madhavi.
“Mahesh told me that Gombe Mane (a toymaker) had also done some work for Tontadarya Mutt in Gadag. I don’t regret it at all. This is the kind of gesture I was looking for. I placed the order about a year ago. I gave them several pictures of my wife. She looks so real,” Srinivas said.
Murthy said that everyone, including his friends and relatives who came for the housewarming party, was surprised and believed for a few seconds that it could actually be Madhavi.
"It's a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home. The artist from Bengaluru took a year to prepare my wife's statue," the businessman said.
