Even death can't do us apart: Why a Karnataka businessman installed his dead wife's wax statue

In the memory of his beloved wife, a businessman in Karnataka's Koppal, Srinivas Murthy, constructed a bungalow. He invited guests for the housewarming party on August 8. However, they were left speechless when they saw Murthy's late wife Madhavi in the living room. Upon closer inspection, they noticed that it was her life-like statue made up of silicone. “I wanted to do something special in memory of my wife. She died three years ago in a car accident,” Srinivas Murthy told the News Minute.

Murthy's wife Madhavi was travelling to Tirupati along with their two daughters when she met with a fatal accident. His daughters suffered minor injuries.