M. G. George Muthoot Cancer Centre in Kerala comes forward for Cancer treatment of underprivileged



His deep dedication and ceaseless energy brought The Muthoot Group to the forefront of the Banking & Financial Services Sector in India with +5300 branches across India and 20 diversified divisions. Hereon, his words, teachings and wisdom will continue to light up our paths as we pledge to remain unwaveringly committed to live and work by his ideals and values.

In fond memory of this legendary visionary, The Muthoot Group is launching the M. G. George Muthoot Cancer Centre in Kozhencherry, Kerala for the treatment of poor and lesser privileged Cancer patients, starting today. This state-of-the-art Cancer Centre will be at the forefront offering cancer treatment to the marginalised sections of our society. Furthermore, the second Muthoot Hospital in Pathanamthitta, Kerala will be offering Heart treatment facilities to the lesser privileged sections of our Society. For more details, please visit: www.MGGeorgeMuthoot.com



On the special 40th day Prayer Service organised in memory of M. G. George Muthoot at his hometown in Kozhencherry; the entire Muthoot Family and the entire Muthoot Group stood unitedly committed to carry forward his business and philanthropic legacy to even greater heights.