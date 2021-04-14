M. G. George Muthoot Cancer Centre in Kerala comes forward for Cancer treatment of underprivileged

M. G. George Muthoot (1949-2021), Group Chairman of The Muthoot Group of Companies spent all his life relentlessly striving to ensure that millions of marginalised people across the length and breadth of our country benefitted from Financial Inclusion. His unparalleled philanthropic and CSR initiatives coupled with hugely popular and affordable products & services provided countless Indians with the benefits of a formal financial system, transforming their dreams into productive reality.
He took over as Chairman in 1993, and with his dynamic and charismatic leadership, he propelled The Muthoot Group to cross several milestones, with the flagship company Muthoot Finance firmly establishing itself not just as the Category Leader within the Gold Loan space, but also emerging as a strong, home-grown, Indian Financial Powerhouse with global footprints across USA, UK, UAE, Costa Rica, Sri Lanka and Nepal.
At no point did he let his determination and focus on pursuing philanthropic initiatives in key sectors that directly impact the future of a country such as education, healthcare and finance, ever ebb. These initiatives helped comfort the lives of countless people across various sections of our society and the nation at large.
His deep dedication and ceaseless energy brought The Muthoot Group to the forefront of the Banking & Financial Services Sector in India with +5300 branches across India and 20 diversified divisions. Hereon, his words, teachings and wisdom will continue to light up our paths as we pledge to remain unwaveringly committed to live and work by his ideals and values.
In fond memory of this legendary visionary, The Muthoot Group is launching the M. G. George Muthoot Cancer Centre in Kozhencherry, Kerala for the treatment of poor and lesser privileged Cancer patients, starting today. This state-of-the-art Cancer Centre will be at the forefront offering cancer treatment to the marginalised sections of our society. Furthermore, the second Muthoot Hospital in Pathanamthitta, Kerala will be offering Heart treatment facilities to the lesser privileged sections of our Society. For more details, please visit:
On the special 40th day Prayer Service organised in memory of M. G. George Muthoot at his hometown in Kozhencherry; the entire Muthoot Family and the entire Muthoot Group stood unitedly committed to carry forward his business and philanthropic legacy to even greater heights.
