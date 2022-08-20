e-Paper Get App

Lucknow-SCR to be built in UP just as Delhi-NCR, work to be done on districts around capital

In the proposed SCR, certain areas from the adjoining districts of Lucknow such as Unnao, Barabanki and Kanpur, would be included and developed in a planned manner.

Rashmi SharmaUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI

Toeing the lines of the National Capital Region, the areas around Uttar Pradesh state capital Lucknow would be developed as State Capital Region (SCR), the government said.

In the first phase of this plan, the state government has prepared a plan to expand the limits of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). After implementing this plan, the area of LDA would increase three times and four towns of Barabanki, including a municipal body, would be inducted.

At present, the area of LDA is 1,051 square km which, after the implementation of the plan, would become 3,091 square km. According to the proposal sent by LDA to the UP Housing department, the blocks of Nindura, Dewa and Banki would be merged into LDA. However, the entire municipal council of Nawabganj in Barabanki would also come under the jurisdiction of LDA. It may be mentioned that LDA was established in 1974 with only an 8 km area under its jurisdiction.

The officials of the housing department informed that process is on for the creation of SCR along with the extension of the LDA limits. A presentation in this regard has been prepared and shown to the higher officials.

The housing department has asked the officials to work as per the presentation. A platform has been created to carry on developmental works under SCR, under which plans to develop Lucknow and surrounding areas would be prepared.

The SCR would be developed on the tunes of the Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad areas of NCR. The officials of the districts falling under the proposed SCR have been asked to create a land bank, which would be used for setting up industrial units.

article-image
