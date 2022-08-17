New Parliamentary Board: Disappointment for Yogi expecting national role in party

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI Photo

The constitution of parliamentary board, the supreme decision making body of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) may not have struck surprise for Uttar Pradesh but it has disappointed those willing to see Yogi Adityanath in a big role. In the BJP parliamentary board the lone member from UP, Rajnath Singh remains in his position but besides him there has been no addition. The fans of UP CM Yogi were expecting his name to be included in the board but it was not done.

After becoming CM of UP for the second consecutive terms and winning a politically tough battle in the recently held assembly polls, it was assumed that he be included in the parliamentary board of party. The recent upheaval in Bihar, that has thrown BJP out of power, has given a push to otherwise dull regional forces and this was the reason people were expecting a bigger role for Yogi in the national politics. A section within the BJP had been demanding to project Yogi as the next PM candidate for BJP. With the PM Modi attaining the age of 75 years in the year 2026, this demanding was gaining ground within the BJP.

Ever since the victory in the UP assembly polls a sections and in particularly the die-hard fans of BJP were raising voice for Yogi to be given a bigger role in the national politics. The BJP workers in UP were expecting that inclusion of Yogi in the parliamentary board could be a beginning. However, to their disappointment only Rajnath Singh figured from UP in the list of parliament board members announced on Wednesday.

According to a senior leader of UP BJP, the party has elevated BS Yedurappa from Karnataka and Devendra Fadnavis from Maharashtra whereas Yogi has been left out. This could surprise many but the party wanted the regional stalwarts like Yogi, Shivraj Chauhan and Raman Singh to concentrate on their respective states at least till the general elections of 2024, said he. The party has inducted leaders from poll bound states like Karnataka, Rajasthan and Haryana besides making a regional balance.

Insiders in UP BJP said that parliamentary board pf party indicates that there is no substitute for Modi as of now and the coming general election would be fought in his name only. According to them, the board has also made it clear that so far the role of Yogi would be limited in UP only from where 80 parliament members are being elected.

Another senior leader from UP BJP said that Yogi will be star campaigner of party in the coming parliamentary elections and his rallies would be organized in the entire country. However, the party is not in a mood to bring him to the national arena as of now. He said that inclusion of Rajnath in the board from UP itself marks representation of UP and besides he has been the former national president of party hence knowing about political equations in most of the Hindi belt of country.