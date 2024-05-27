 Lucknow Road Rage Video: International Shooter Vinod Mishra Beats Man With His Pistol Butt In Vibhutikhand Area, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral
After the video of the incident went viral on social media, it came to light that it was a case of road rage and that the SUV vehicle belongs to Vinod Mishra who is an international professional shooter.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
International shooter Vinod Mishra behind bars after hitting a man with a pistol butt following a minor incident in Lucknow | X

In a shocking incident, a man with a pistol in his hand was seen hitting a person out in the open on the road in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow. The video of the incident surfaced on social media on Monday (May 27). After the video of the incident went viral on social media, it came to light that it was a case of road rage and that the SUV vehicle belongs to Vinod Mishra who is an international professional shooter.

That the incident took place in Lucknow's posh Vibhutikhand area led to angry responses by the people and netizens.

Police took note of the incident after the video went viral. A case was registered and soon Vinod Mishra was arrested.

Some users on X claimed Vinod Mishra was associated with the Samajwadi Party, however, it could not be immediately confirmed.

