Lucknow News: Monitor Lizard Crawls To 2nd Floor Of Building In Vibhuti Khand, Sparks Panic Among Residents; Rescued (VIDEO)

A reptile resembling a monitor lizard was found crawling inside a residential building in upscale Vibhuti Khand in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, sending residents into panic and believing the creature was a crocodile. The incident was captured in a video, which was shared on social media on Monday.

Watch the video below

लखनऊ के विभूतिखण्ड के विकल्प खंड-3 मल्हौर पुलिस चौकी अपार्टमेंट के सेकंड फ्लोर पर पहुंचा मगरमच्छ



मल्हौर पुलिस चौकी के पास बने यश हाइट्स टावर के सेकंड फ्लोर से थर्ड पर पहुंचा मगरमच्छ



लखनऊ के वीवीआईपी इलाके में मगरमच्छ पहुंचने से हड़कंप pic.twitter.com/HKCBgYICfU — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) May 27, 2024

Reptile crawls up from ground floor to second floor

The reptile that resembled closely to a Bengal monitor lizard was seen on the second floor of Vikalp Khand-3 in Vibhuti Khand. This triggered a stir, especially since it had crawled up from the ground floor to reach the upper floor. Alarmed residents, who initially believed the reptile was crocodile, called the local police and forest department. Soon, forest department officials arrived to take the reptile away.

Official confirms the creature is not crocodile

Zoo Director Aditi Sharma reportedly confirmed that the reptile was not a crocodile, as some residents had initially feared, but a monitor lizard.

No reports of damage or injury caused by reptile

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sitanshu Pandey, along with his team, arrived at the scene capture the monitor lizard. As of now, there have been no reports of any damage or injury caused by the reptile.