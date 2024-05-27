 Lucknow News: Monitor Lizard Crawls To 2nd Floor Of Building In Vibhuti Khand, Sparks Panic Among Residents; Rescued (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLucknow News: Monitor Lizard Crawls To 2nd Floor Of Building In Vibhuti Khand, Sparks Panic Among Residents; Rescued (VIDEO)

Lucknow News: Monitor Lizard Crawls To 2nd Floor Of Building In Vibhuti Khand, Sparks Panic Among Residents; Rescued (VIDEO)

Alarmed residents, who initially believed the reptile was crocodile, called the local police and forest department.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image

A reptile resembling a monitor lizard was found crawling inside a residential building in upscale Vibhuti Khand in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, sending residents into panic and believing the creature was a crocodile. The incident was captured in a video, which was shared on social media on Monday.

Watch the video below

Reptile crawls up from ground floor to second floor

The reptile that resembled closely to a Bengal monitor lizard was seen on the second floor of Vikalp Khand-3 in Vibhuti Khand. This triggered a stir, especially since it had crawled up from the ground floor to reach the upper floor. Alarmed residents, who initially believed the reptile was crocodile, called the local police and forest department. Soon, forest department officials arrived to take the reptile away.

Official confirms the creature is not crocodile

Zoo Director Aditi Sharma reportedly confirmed that the reptile was not a crocodile, as some residents had initially feared, but a monitor lizard.

No reports of damage or injury caused by reptile

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sitanshu Pandey, along with his team, arrived at the scene capture the monitor lizard. As of now, there have been no reports of any damage or injury caused by the reptile.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC Refuses To Entertain BJP's Plea Challenging Calcutta HC's Order Restraining It From Publishing...

SC Refuses To Entertain BJP's Plea Challenging Calcutta HC's Order Restraining It From Publishing...

Karnataka: 25 People Arrested, 30 Detained Over Attack On Channagiri Police Station After 'Custodial...

Karnataka: 25 People Arrested, 30 Detained Over Attack On Channagiri Police Station After 'Custodial...

Horrific Video: DJ Shot Dead By Man At Point-Blank Range For Being Refused Alcohol At Ranchi Bar

Horrific Video: DJ Shot Dead By Man At Point-Blank Range For Being Refused Alcohol At Ranchi Bar

Chhattisgarh: Raipur Police Nabs 4 Shooters Of International Aman-Sahu Gang From 3 States

Chhattisgarh: Raipur Police Nabs 4 Shooters Of International Aman-Sahu Gang From 3 States

Delhi Heatwave Alert: National Capital To Witness Scorching Heat For Next 4 Days; Mercury To Rise...

Delhi Heatwave Alert: National Capital To Witness Scorching Heat For Next 4 Days; Mercury To Rise...