Lucknow: Meerut girl dies after alleged harassment; police probe role of college staff

Two days after a 19-year-old girl died after jumping off the fourth floor of a private university after an alleged molestation attempt, the police said on Sunday that they are investigating the role of the staff of the institution since they did not inform the police immediately about the incident and they only learned about it via social media.

Vania Asad Sheikh, a second-year student of Swami Vivekanand Subharti University studying Bachelor of Dental Surgery was harassed for a week by Siddhant Kumar Panwar (20).

According to the FIR, Siddhant attempted to molest Vania on Wednesday, but when she resisted, he slapped her twice in front of other students. A humiliated Vania jumped from the university building's fourth floor. After this, the girl’s father lodged an FIR regarding this, at Jaani police station.

According to Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar, the girl fought for life for two day but succumbed to her injuries on Friday evening. The police have arrested the accused and have added a charge of abetment of suicide before presenting the accused in the court. In addition, the accused has already been sent to judicial custody 14 days ago.

As reported by the Indian Express, Rajesh Kamboj, who is the incharge of the Jaani police station stated that there were scratch marks of nails on the face of the accused which points out that the victim must have tried to resist after being slapped. The police have also probed the role of the institution’s staff’s role because they did not informed the area police after the victim was hospitalised at the Subharti Hospital. After coming to know about the incident through social media, the police took an action immediately. Also, they have sent the girl’s mobile phone forensic examination.

Also, the trustee of the university Atul Krishna Bhatnagar said that after the victim jumped off the building, she was given immediate medical care.

BSP leader Imran Masood said on Saturday in a tweet that was posted in Hindi, “The state is becoming unsafe for daughters under the rule of CM Yogi Adityanath. In Meerut, BDS student Vania Shaikh committed suicide by jumping from the terrace, her classmate molested her publicly and slapped her for protesting.”

National Minority Front member Dr. Merajuddin Ahmed told reporters on Saturday evening in front of his Meerut residence that the family should get a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh, and there should also be a judicial probe in this regard.