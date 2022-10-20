UP: Student critical after falling from college building in Meerut

Subharati Medical College on Meerut bypass road. | [GLN admission advice]

Meerut: A 22-year-old student of a private college in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut was grievously injured on Wednesday when she allegedly fell from the fourth floor of her college building.

The student identified as Vania, is a second-year student of Bachelor of Dental Science at the Subharati Medical College on Meerut bypass road.

Soon after the incident, the injured student was rushed to the college hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical, officials said.

Meerut police have said that the student is under treatment and advanced legal action is also underway.

“The girl student has been admitted to Subharti Medical College for treatment, which is under treatment. Advance legal action is being taken,” Meerut police tweeted.