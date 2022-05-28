e-Paper Get App

Lucknow: Maulana chains 2 boys at madrasa to prevent them from running away

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 01:10 PM IST
Lucknow: In a shocking incident, two minor boys, escaped from a madarsa in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Friday after they were allegedly tied the feet of two boys in chains to prevent them from running away.

The case came to light after a local made a video and sent it to the police, who reached the site and freed the children before detaining the accused.

Meanwhile, the parents of the boys have filed a written application saying they do not want any legal action to be taken against the maulana.

According to the police, the parents said that they told the maulana to be strict with the children as they had attempted to run away to escape their studies several times in the past.

When the two minors returned to their village after escaping the madarsa on Friday afternoon, villagers saw iron shackles fastened to the 13 and 14-year-old teenagers’ feet.

