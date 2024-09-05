 Lucknow Horror: Driver, Helper Molest Woman In Ambulance; Husband Thrown Off Vehicle, Dies
Lucknow Horror: Driver, Helper Molest Woman In Ambulance; Husband Thrown Off Vehicle, Dies

The woman also alleged that the driver and his companion stole ₹10,000 from her purse, along with her jewelry and hospital reports, before fleeing.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Driver, Helper Molest UP Woman In Ambulance | ANI

A woman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar, was molested by an ambulance driver and his helper while returning home from the hospital on August 29.

The incident occurred in Siddharth Nagar district. According to reports, when the woman's husband, who was on life support, protested against the sexual assault, he was thrown out of the vehicle, causing injuries that allegedly led to his death.

The woman's brother, who was also accompanying the couple, was assaulted and confined in the back cabin of the ambulance.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case against the driver and helper for culpable homicide, use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty, wrongful confinement, and robbery.

After registering the case, the police formed a team to apprehend the culprits as soon as possible.

According to the police, the woman's husband had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Lucknow. Due to financial constraints, she decided to take him home and arranged a private ambulance for the journey.

In her complaint, the woman said she was forced to sit in the front seat with the driver and the helper, while her brother sat in the back with her husband, the patient.

After some time, the driver and helper began inappropriately touching her, she reported.

They continued to molest her even after she resisted multiple times. She further stated that her voice couldn't be heard outside the ambulance as the glass panes were closed.

Somehow, the woman's husband and her brother sensed something was wrong and tried to intervene.

Around 11:30 p.m., the driver and his companion removed the husband’s oxygen mask, threw him out of the vehicle, and assaulted her brother, she mentioned in the complaint.

She also alleged that the driver and his companion stole ₹10,000 from her purse, along with her jewelry and hospital reports, before fleeing.

