'Love Jihad': After UP, Haryana to bring law against interfaith marriages; sets up drafting committee

Haryana joins several other states that have recently spoken out about 'love jihad' and announced their intention to bring forth regulations to curb the same. At the end of October, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the government would work to stop such relationships "by formulating a stringent law". More recently, the state on Tuesday approved the draft for a stringent law to curb unlawful conversions. The ordinance provides for a jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty for forceful religious conversion.

Uttar Pradesh is however not alone. Several other states have evinced interest in bringing about a 'love jihad' law. The Karnataka and Haryana governments had earlier announced that they were mulling a similar move, and more recently, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the state would soon bring in a law to "counter the problem."

Interestingly however, 'love jihad' does not seem to a term that is legally defined thus far. Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy in reply to a written question in Parliament in February this year had said that the term 'Love Jihad' is not defined under the extant laws and no case of 'Love Jihad' has been reported by any of the central agencies.