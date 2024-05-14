'Lost My Brother...: BJP's Ashwini Choubey Breaks Down On Remembering Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi; Watch

New Delhi: Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini K Choubey, one of the oldest friends of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, broke down inconsolably while remembering the departed and said that he lost his brother today.

Sushil Modi passed away at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday evening after battling cancer for seven months. He was 72.

"Sushil Kumar Modi ji was just not my friend but he was my family. Today I lost my brother, I can't explain it. Who was always with me, he always supported me and gave me suggestions whenever I needed them. Sometimes I used to scold him too, but he never felt bad. I had never imagined that I will have to see this day as well. Sushil Modi ji was a very polite leader. Whenever he used to get angry with someone, he used to say to me, 'Choubey ji yeh mujhse lagta hai ki daat diya uss aadmi ko.' I have never had such a leader who was dedicated to his party, the BJP. He was a computer who used to learn everything very fast. Like a computer, he used to remember each piece of data. He knew all the fields," Choubey said in a self-made video on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Bihar: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey breaks down while talking about the demise of former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi.



Sushil Modi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS yesterday. The 72-year-old was battling cancer and was admitted to the intensive care unit of AIIMS.

Union Minister of State Choubey said that Sushil Modi ji was not just a leader but a member of his family for 55 years.

"I have lost my best friend. Extremely sad, and heartbreaking. May Baba Kedarnath give him a place in his holy feet. Tearful tribute! 100 times bow before you!" Choubey posted on X.

Uttarakhand CM Condoles The Demise Of Sushil Modi

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the demise of Sushil Modi and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता व बिहार के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री श्री सुशील कुमार मोदी जी के निधन का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। भाजपा परिवार और संगठन के लिए यह अपूरणीय क्षति है। ग़रीबों और पिछड़ों के कल्याण हेतु समर्पित आपका जीवन हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणादायक है।



ईश्वर से पुण्यात्मा को…

"Received the news of the demise of senior BJP leader and former Deputy CM of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family and the organisation. Your life dedicated to the welfare of the poor and the backwards is inspirational for all of us," Dhami posted on X.

Rajasthan CM & Vice President Of India Offer Their Condolences

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said that news of the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi is "extremely sad."

"The news of the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, former Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Shri Sushil Kumar Modi is extremely sad. I pray to Almighty God to give place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" Moreover, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his grief over the demise of Sushil Modi, saying that he was an honest and hardworking leader.

बिहार के पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री, पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद व वरिष्ठ नेता श्री सुशील कुमार मोदी जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद हैं।



परमपिता परमेश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस दुःख की घड़ी में संबल प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति!

Deeply saddened by the death of my dear friend, senior BJP leader, former Dy. CM of Bihar & former RS Member, Shri Sushil Kumar Modiji. We came together during JP’s anti-corruption movement nearly 5 decades ago & remained in constant touch.



I had been enquiring about his…

"Deeply saddened by the death of my dear friend, senior BJP leader, former Dy CM of Bihar & former RS Member, Shri Sushil Kumar Modiji. We came together during JP's anti-corruption movement nearly 5 decades ago & remained in constant touch. I had been enquiring about his health regularly till this shocking news came today. A crusader against corruption, Shri SK Modi ji brought the infamous fodder scam to light in Bihar. A grassroots worker & an honest, hardworking leader, he was above all, a fine human being. My deepest condolences to members of his bereaved family. Om Shanti!" he posted on X.

About Sushil Modi's Life

Over his three-decade-long political career, Modi played a pivotal role in shaping Bihar's political environment. Sushil Modi held various positions in his three-decade-long political career. He served as an MLA, MLC and member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The BJP leader was born on January 5, 1952, and began his political journey as a student activist at Patna University, where he served as the general secretary of the Students' Union in 1973. He served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2020.