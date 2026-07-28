Loreto Convent's 'Meri Awaaz' Inter-School Nukkad Natak Competition Promotes Social Awareness | File photo

Lucknow: The Hindi Department of Loreto Convent School, Delhi Cantonment, organised "Meri Awaaz", an inter-school nukkad natak (street play) competition, bringing together students from 11 schools to highlight pressing social issues through theatre.

The event saw participation from 10 invited schools along with the host institution. The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and a classical prayer, followed by the felicitation of the judges and guests.

Principal Alice Rose D'Lima, along with the school's headmistress, coordinators and members of the Loreto congregation, attended the event. The judging panel comprised Vinod Prashar, Sanjay Tuteja and Sudha Sharma 'Pushp'. Special guests included Sudhakar Pathak, Seema Raizada and Sudesh Kadam.

Participating teams staged a series of thought-provoking street plays focusing on contemporary social concerns. Through compelling performances and engaging dialogues, the students addressed issues affecting society while emphasising the importance of awareness, responsibility and collective action.

The judges commended the participants for their confidence, creativity, teamwork and the strong social messages conveyed through their performances.

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Mount Carmel School, Dwarka, won the first prize, while Mount St. Mary's School, Delhi Cantonment, secured the second position. Montfort School, Ashok Vihar, finished third.

Addressing the gathering at the conclusion of the event, Principal Alice Rose D'Lima congratulated all participating teams for their performances and appreciated the efforts of the organisers, judges, teachers and students in ensuring the success of the competition.

The event underscored the role of street theatre as an effective medium for encouraging social awareness and responsible citizenship among young people while providing students with an opportunity to express their views on issues of public concern.