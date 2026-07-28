UP Board Exams 2027: Students’ Signatures To Be Printed On Class 10, 12 Admit Cards As New Anti-Cheating Measure

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UP Board Exams 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to introduce a new identity verification measure for students appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations from 2027. For the first time, students' signatures will be printed on their admit cards to help prevent impersonation and curb cheating during the exams.

The move is part of the board's efforts to make the examination process more secure and transparent. Under the new system, the signature printed on a student's admit card will be checked against the signature put on the answer sheet and attendance register at the examination centre.

The verification process is intended to ensure that the student registered with the board is the same person appearing for the examination.

UP Board Exams 2027: Signatures collected during registration

The new system is being introduced as part of the ongoing registration process for the 2026–27 academic session. Schools are collecting students' signatures along with their photographs and other educational details.

The information submitted during registration will be used to prepare the admit cards for the 2027 UP Board examinations. The signature printed on the admit card will provide examination officials with an additional way to verify the identity of candidates on exam days.

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh has directed school principals to upload students' educational details and examination fee information on the board's official website by midnight on August 16.

Schools will also have to submit the photograph-based list of registered students and the treasury sheet by September 30.

UP Board Exams 2027: Move aims to curb impersonation

The decision comes against the backdrop of impersonation cases reported during previous UP Board examinations. Officials have flagged instances in which alleged cheating rackets used manipulated photographs to arrange for proxy candidates, commonly referred to as "solvers", to appear for students at examination centres.

Several FIRs have also been registered in connection with such cases.

By including students' signatures on admit cards, UPMSP aims to make it more difficult for impersonators to take examinations on behalf of registered candidates. Officials will be able to compare the signature on the admit card with those provided during the examination, adding another layer to the existing identity verification process.

UP Board Exams 2027: UP Board registration deadline

The registration process for students appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations is currently underway and will remain open until August 5.

The board has also issued the schedule for private candidates who wish to appear for the High School and Intermediate examinations. Principals of forwarding centres can accept application forms and examination fees from private candidates until August 5.

The deadline for depositing the examination fee in the treasury through a single challan is August 10. Candidates who miss the regular deadline will be allowed to submit the fee with a late charge of $100 per student until August 16.