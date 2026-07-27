Vanashakti Reaches 500+ Students And Citizens On International Mangrove Action Day Awareness Drive |

Mumbai-based environmental organisation Vanashakti marked International Mangrove Action Day on July 26 by conducting a series of awareness programmes that reached more than 500 students and citizens through offline and online sessions focused on mangrove conservation.

Students Participate In Conservation Activities

As part of the initiative, Vanashakti organised awareness sessions and a poster-making competition in four schools across Navi Mumbai and Thane, engaging 424 students. The sessions introduced students to the importance of mangrove ecosystems, their ecological functions, and the need for their conservation. Participants also expressed their understanding of the subject through posters highlighting the significance of protecting mangroves.

The organisation also conducted an online interactive question-and-answer session attended by more than 100 participants. The session was led by Vanashakti Director Stalin D and Manager Vicky Patil, who discussed the ecological importance of mangroves, their role in safeguarding coastlines, the ecosystem services they provide, and the current status of mangrove cover in and around Mumbai.

Focus On Coastal Protection And Climate Action

The awareness drives were aimed at educating young people and the wider public about the critical role mangroves play in protecting coastal regions from erosion, supporting biodiversity, and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Encouraged by the response to this year's programme, Vanashakti has announced plans to conduct similar awareness sessions in schools across Kalyan, Badlapur, Navi Mumbai and Thane over the coming week. The organisation said the initiative seeks to build greater public awareness and inspire more citizens to participate in the conservation of mangrove ecosystems.

Vanashakti works on the protection and conservation of coastal, wetland and mangrove ecosystems through advocacy, litigation support, field conservation programmes and public awareness initiatives.

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