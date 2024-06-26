Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Terms Emergency As 'Dark Days'; Opposition Irked

New Delhi: Three-time BJP MP Om Birla was re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive term on Wednesday. The NDA candidate secured his position through a voice vote, marking a special moment of unity between the treasury and Opposition benches.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi approached Birla to congratulate him and also shook hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, as Birla mentioned Emergency during his address, the opposition was visibly irked by his remarks.

Birla Calls For Unity Among House Members

In his address, Birla called for unity among members to work for the nation and appealed for decorum in the House, distinguishing between protest in the parliament and protest on the streets. However, his mention of the 'dark days of Emergency' caused an uproar from the Opposition benches, leading to the adjournment of the House.

Breaking News: Speaker Om Birla condemns the EMERGENCY imposed by Indira Gandhi.



~ House observes two minutes silence for those who lost their lives fighting the policies of DICTATOR Indira & her Govt🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XiiDOeoGrR — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) June 26, 2024

As the House celebrated Om Birla's election, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju escorted him to the Speaker's chair. The Prime Minister lauded Birla, saying his 'sweet smile keeps the entire House happy' and acknowledged the honour of his re-election. Opposition leaders also extended their congratulations but emphasized the importance of allowing the Opposition to voice their concerns in the House.

Rahul Gandhi on the other hand expressed confidence that Birla would permit the Opposition to speak, highlighting that the true measure of efficiency in the House is how much of India's voice is heard. He criticised the notion of silencing the Opposition as non-democratic, pointing out that the people of India expect the Opposition to defend the Constitution. Other Opposition leaders echoed similar sentiments, referencing the mass suspension of MPs in the previous term during their congratulatory remarks.

VIDEO | BJP leaders stage protest inside Parliament premises over Emergency.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/LsBv6DmrF7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2024

About The Lok Sabha Speaker Election

This election was only the third for the Lok Sabha Speaker post since Independence, prompted by the Congress fielding its eight-time MP K Suresh as a challenger. Despite this, the numbers favoured Birla, with the NDA candidate having the support of 297 MPs compared to the Opposition's 232.

Typically, the Lok Sabha Speaker is chosen by consensus, and this time, the government sought the Opposition's support. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge indicated they would support the NDA candidate if the Deputy Speaker position were given to the Opposition. However, the government clarified that they were not considering appointing a Deputy Speaker at this time. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju explained that the election processes for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are separate and should not be combined.

Rahul Gandhi had previously criticised the government, accusing the Prime Minister of not following through on promises of cooperation. He mentioned that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was reaching out for support, did not follow up with Kharge.