Lok Sabha Set For Major Legislative Push With Tribunal Reforms, Mining Amendments & Kerala Name Change Bill | X/@PTI_News

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the introduction of several key bills on Monday, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

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As per the list of business, the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, will be introduced by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The Bill seeks to improve the functioning of tribunals and ensure transparency and uniformity in the appointment and service conditions of tribunal members. It also proposes setting up a National Tribunals Commission.

The House will also take up the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will move for leave to introduce the Bill, which seeks to further amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, which seeks to change the name of the state of Kerala. He will also move to introduce the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962.

The House will also receive reports from several standing committees, including those on Finance, Railways, Housing and Urban Affairs, and Social Justice and Empowerment.

The Finance Committee will present reports on issues including the role of the Competition Commission of India in the digital economy, the performance of the National Statistical Commission and demands for grants for 2026-27.

The Railways Committee will present reports on freight earnings and Dedicated Freight Corridors, as well as demands for grants for the Railways Ministry. It will also table a statement on government action regarding recommendations related to the construction and maintenance of rail tunnels and bridges.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)