'I Have No Way Out Left Now': Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah Over Student Crisis, Says 'You Will Have To Answer' | File Pic

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stepped up his attack on the Centre over issues concerning students and job aspirants, citing the despair of a student he said he met in Prayagraj.

Sharing the student’s account on social media, Gandhi said the youngster had spent years preparing for competitive examinations, while his family had sold land and taken on debt, but he was still left without a job.

‘This Defeat Is Not His’

Quoting the student as saying, “I have no way out left now,” Gandhi said the young man’s situation represented the failure of a system that had refused to reward his hard work.

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Gandhi argued that the student’s defeat should not be viewed as an individual failure, but as a consequence of systemic problems affecting young people preparing for competitive examinations.

“Years of preparation, sold the family land, parents’ debts, and still nothing to show for it,” Gandhi said, highlighting the financial and emotional burden faced by job aspirants.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah Over Student Protests

Gandhi directly targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning his silence over the student protests and alleging that 13 days had passed without a response from the Home Minister.

He also accused the government of failing to take responsibility for the grievances raised by students over examination irregularities, recruitment delays and alleged paper leaks.

“Don’t think for a moment that we will stop demanding accountability,” Gandhi said, addressing Shah.

‘Lathis And Pellets Rained Down On Children’

The Congress leader also attacked the Centre over the police action during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest in Delhi.

Gandhi alleged that students protesting over education irregularities and examination-related issues were subjected to police action, claiming that “lathis and pellets rained down on children on the streets of the capital”.

He questioned why the Home Minister had not publicly addressed the issue and said the government would eventually have to answer for the action against protesting students.

Attack On PM Modi Over Pardons

Gandhi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of offering pardons instead of apologising over issues concerning students.

The Congress leader contrasted what he described as government silence on student grievances with the Centre’s other political decisions, arguing that young people facing unemployment, mounting education costs and uncertainty over examinations deserve accountability.

‘Students Are The Light Of The Nation’

Gandhi's remarks came as part of the Congress' ongoing #ChhatronKiGoonj campaign, through which the party has sought to highlight concerns surrounding unemployment, competitive examinations, alleged paper leaks and recruitment delays.

Reiterating his support for protesting students and job aspirants, Gandhi said, “Students are the light of the nation, and I stand with them with my full strength.”

His remarks are the latest in a series of attacks by the Opposition against the Centre over issues concerning youth employment, examination integrity and the handling of student protests.