CJP Extends Support To Jharkhand Students' Protest Over Alleged JPSC, JSSC Exam Irregularities | X - CJP_for_India

Ranchi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has Saturday reached Ranchi to express solidarity with thousands of students and job aspirants protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda

Stadium over alleged corruption, paper leaks and irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC-CGL) examinations.

The aspirants have been holding an indefinite sit-in since late July, demanding cancellation of the allegedly tainted examinations, structural reforms in the state recruitment commissions and an independent probe by the CBI.

A delegation of the CJP met protesting job aspirants and students at the stadium.

The CJP delegation, comprising core committee members including national coordinator Akshay Shinde and Mukesh, visited the protest site after an initial virtual interaction between party founder Abhijeet Dipke and the protesting aspirants.

Shinde, said, "Some of our colleagues from CJP, who were actively working at Jantar Mantar, are here as well. They are contributing to this protest, and we will not leave this spot until the protest concludes and all the students' demands are met."

Dipke in his virtual interaction said the CJP would function as an external public pressure group rather than attempt to politically lead the student movement. The delegation also said it would extend logistical and moral support to the protesters, including those observing hunger strikes.

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Co-convener of CJP, Ashutosh Ranka, wrote on ‘X’, “CJP stands in complete solidarity with the students of Jharkhand. Under the leadership of Mukesh and Akshay Shinde, the delegation will provide all forms of support to the protesting students.”

On the other hand, singer-actor Piyush Mishra visited the student protest site and extends support to the protesting students, singing his popular song ‘Aarambh Hai Prachand’ to the protesters.