Vijay Deverakonda Joins Hyderabad Bonalu Celebrations, Offers Prayers At Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple | VIDEO | X

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 9: Actor Vijay Deverakonda joined the Bonalu festivities in Hyderabad's Old City on August 9, offering prayers at the historic Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple in Lal Darwaza.

He was accompanied by his brother and actor Anand Deverakonda and acclaimed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The trio performed special pujas at the temple, offered coconuts and sought the blessings of Goddess Mahankali during the auspicious occasion.

Vijay's visit drew a massive gathering of fans and local devotees, who crowded the temple premises hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Speaking at the Lal Darwaza Bonalu festival, Vijay said, "Happy Bonalu to all. This is the first time I have come to offer prayers to the Goddess. I came along with director Sandeep, and his production house name is Bhadrakali. I sought the blessings of the Goddess and prayed that all your wishes would be fulfilled, and I also prayed for my wishes. I had a good darshan."

Hero #VijayDeverakonda, sensational director #SandeepReddyVanga & hero #AnandDeverakonda visited the historic Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple to seek blessings on the auspicious occasion of #BonaluFestival. 🙏✨



Wishing everyone a blessed and joyful Bonalu! 🌺🔥#VijayDeverakonda… — Hari SaaHo  (@HariSaaho19) August 9, 2026

Visuals and videos from the visit showed Vijay speaking to the crowd, breaking coconuts and making his way through the bustling festive streets alongside Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The moments quickly drew attention on social media.

The actor's temple visit also underscored his connection with Telangana's local traditions as residents gathered to celebrate Bonalu, one of the region's deeply rooted festivals.

Also Watch:

The historic two-day annual Bonalu festival in Hyderabad's Old City is being held on August 9 and 10, 2026.

The celebrations are centred around prominent shrines, including the Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza, as well as temples in Sultan Shahi and Hari Bowli.

The festivities feature women carrying traditionally decorated bonam pots, vibrant folk dances and heightened security arrangements across the Old City.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)