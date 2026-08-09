Sessions Court Denies Relief To IRS Officer In Actress Sexual Assault Case, Upholds Police Probe Order | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has refused relief to an IRS officer facing allegations of sexual assault by an actress, holding that the accusations require a detailed and scientific police investigation. The officer had challenged a metropolitan magistrate court order directing police to investigate the complaint. Rejecting his revision plea, the sessions court observed that the alleged offences were cognisable and collection of evidence could be carried out exclusively by police.

The actress alleged that the officer had promised marriage and then assaulted her, causing injuries. She approached the magistrate after claiming that police had failed to act on her complaint. The magistrate subsequently ordered an investigation.

The officer denied making any false promise of marriage and maintained that their relationship was consensual. He alleged that the actress had extorted `10.92 lakh from him and said WhatsApp chats between them supported his claim. He also cited an extortion case filed against her.

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The woman, however, produced medical evidence and certificates to support her allegation of assault. The sessions court said the officer’s claims regarding consent, WhatsApp chats and whether the offences were made out were matters of defence to be considered during trial.

It held that the complaint, supported by an affidavit and other material, disclosed a prima facie case warranting investigation under the Criminal Procedure Code

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