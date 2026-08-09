Khar Police Bust Mule Account Racket, Arrest Delivery Boy Over Alleged ₹7.42 Crore Cyber Fraud Trail | X - DcpWestZone2

Mumbai: Khar police have busted a mule account racket and arrested a 25-year-old delivery boy for allegedly opening 22 accounts through which more than `7.42 crore was received in connection with cyber fraud. Another accused is being traced.

The case came to light while investigating an online cheating complaint. The complainant was allegedly contacted through Telegram and offered task-based work before being cheated of `4.07 lakh.

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Using technical analysis, cyber helpline 1930 and the coordination portal, police traced Avinash Kharat of Beed and Vikas Bhujbal, 24, of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Kharat was arrested, while efforts are on to trace Bhujbal and others. DCP Mohit Kumar Gard said Kharat purchased a flat near Pune and used its address to open the mule accounts.

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Of the 22 accounts, 13 were in Kharat’s name and nine in Bhujbal’s. Police suspect accounts were opened using other people’s identities. A gang based in Rajasthan is allegedly involved in the racket. Police are investigating to identify other accused.

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