Happy Ending For 2 Runaway Kids Aspiring To Be Actors | X - KKMishraOffice

Mumbai: Passionate about acting before the camera, two minors – one from Assam and the other from Madhya Pradesh, and both unknown to each other – left their homes and arrived in the city of dreams hoping to get a chance in tinsel town. Destiny, however, landed them in the safe custody of the Aarey police before they could get into trouble.

On August 4, a 15-year-old girl, brimming with zeal to fulfil her ambition, left her Rathi Lokhojan village in Assam without informing her parents. Determined to work in films, she boarded an express train at Guwahati and got down at CSMT.

The teen then searched for the address of Film City on her phone and travelled there. However, after failing to find any work, she approached the Aarey police station for help. During the inquiry, the cops learnt about her escapade triggered by her acting ambitions. They obtained her mother’s contact number and informed her family.

When the call was made, her parents were frantically searching for the girl. They are now travelling to Mumbai to take her home. The story of the 16-year-old boy from MP sounds like a remake of the Assamese girl’s! Hailing from Chhindwara, the boy told his parents that he was going to school but instead travelled alone to Mumbai.

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During the inquiry, it came to light that he dreamt of working in the TV serial ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. According to the police, on August 6, he boarded a train from Chhindwara, reached Nagpur and then boarded another train to Mumbai Central. From there, he travelled to Goregaon and walked towards Film City. A erson spotted the boy wandering alone and informed the police.

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