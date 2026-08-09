7-Yr-Old 'Hit' With Plastic Bottle At Daycare; FIR Filed | Representational Image

Mumbai: A daycare employee has been booked for allegedly assaulting a seven-year-old boy with a plastic bottle. The alleged incident took place on August 4 at the EuroKids Runwal Forest Club House in Kanjurmarg West, and the accused has been identified as Manisha Wayangankar. According to the FIR, the complainant, Smith Kubar Patel, 38, lives at Runwal Forest with his wife, Ispita, and their seven-year-old son, Vihansh.

Both parents work as senior managers at separate private firms. Hence, they enrolled Vihansh at EuroKids Runwal Forest for daycare after school hours. On August 4, when Ispita went to the daycare centre to pick up Vihansh, she noticed that his upper lip was swollen. When questioned, the staff allegedly told her that the boy had fallen while playing.

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However, after returning home, Vihansh reportedly revealed that he had been playing with his friends when a caretaker, referred to by him as Didi, threw a plastic bottle at him. The next day, Ispita visited the daycare centre and firmly questioned the staff.

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According to the complaint, the centre subsequently conducted an inquiry and informed the parents that Wayangankar had allegedly hit Vihansh. Subsequently, the parents approached the Parksite police, who registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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